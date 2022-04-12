Glencairn to Help Spirits Producers Amid Glass Shortage

Glencairn, the de facto official tasting glass of the whiskey world, is looking to help the spirit industry’s struggle in the face of a glass shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, increased energy costs and transport issues.

The group will offer premium glass bottles to spirits producers that are struggling to package their products.

“We have worked hard to take the learning from some of the most expensive decanters in the world and supply this on more affordable, and importantly, more readily available, premium glass bottles,” said Scott Davidson, new product development director at Glencairn, according to The Spirits Business. “Our talented team of craftspeople can decorate cosmetic glass and bottles to the highest standards with bespoke designs developed by our in-house design team. “Our decoration facilities are at the cutting edge of the market, with industry-leading production processes in engraving, decoration and precious metal and materials application.”

Glencairn said it is able to offer fully recyclable glasses in all shapes and sizes at short notice. It also makes crystal decanters.

The glass shortage has caused some U.S. states to limit the amount of alcohol sold to customers. It has put craft distillers in the awkward position of having everything they need to make their spirits but no receptacles to put the finished products in. It also has caused major spirits producers to slow the number of bottles they can produce, leading some to turn to plastic bottles.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!