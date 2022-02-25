Glendalough Debuts Whiskey Aged in Rare Mizunara Casks

Ireland’s Glendalough Distillery announced Friday the release of Glendalough 7-Year-Old Single Malt Mizunara Finish, an Irish single malt aged in rare Japanese Mizunara casks from the island of Hokkaido, Japan.

The news release calls Mizunara “the most sought-after oak in the whiskey world.”

“Every whiskey has a story, this one has an epic adventure, worthy of being told over a glass. This whiskey came from a relentless search for the best oak on earth,” said Gary McLoughlin, Founder & Marketing Director of Glendalough. “By ‘best’ I suppose we mean most flavorful. What started in the wooded mountains around our distillery eventually led us to the snowy north of Japan, where we somehow managed to get our hands on Mizunara. As the first Irish distillery ever to use this almost mythical species of oak we had really ventured into the unknown.”

Glendalough

claims to be the first Irish whiskey brand to use Mizunara.

The bottle housing 7-Year-Old Single Malt Mizunara Finish is adorned with a red thread, which is meant to represent the Japanese “red thread of fate.” This one represents a connection between the Wicklow mountains, in which Glendalough lies, and those of Hokkaido.

Mizunara trunks are prone to growing twisted and must grow to twice the age of most oak trees before being felled. The trees then must undergo a three-year drying process before they are ready to be coopered. And even then, Mizunara oaks are difficult to cooper due to their porous nature. “However, therein lies its saving grace: whiskey can seep deeper into the wood, resulting in an alluring, exotic flavor,” according to the news release.

Glendalough 7-Year-Old Single Malt Mizunara Finish is bottled at 92 proof and will be available beginning Feb. 28 in limited quantities at select Irish retailers at a suggested retail price of $99.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle.

Glendalough 7-Year-Old Single Malt Mizunara Finish Tasting Notes

Nose: Vibrant, fruity and floral

Palate: A luxuriously smooth mouthfeel with notes of dark chocolate orange, sandalwood and cinnamon synonymous with Mizunara whiskeys

Finish: The spirit benefits from an exceptionally long finish of toasted oak and subtle layers of complex, woody spices, with the dark chocolate lingering even longer

