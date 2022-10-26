GlenDronach Launches Grandeur Batch 11 | Whiskey Raiders

This month, the GlenDronach Distillery announced the release of The GlenDronach Grandeur Batch 11. Master Blender Rachel Barrie hand-selected Batch 11 from a small number of rare 28-year-old Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks.

The GlenDronach Grandeur Batch 11, available at a suggested retail price of $800, is bottled at 48.9% ABV and developed its color over time from the Spanish oak barrels that it aged in. There are only a handful of Grandeur Batch 11 bottles available, each coated with wax and individually numbered by hand to show its scarcity.

“The GlenDronach Grandeur is an unparalleled range of the finest aromas and character from masterful Spanish oak sherry cask maturation,” said Master Blender Rachel Barrie. “A Single Malt of elegant finesse, this expression offers a symphony of sherry aromatics interwoven with dark manuka honey, roasted almond, and walnut. It is intense and full-bodied, as is the signature of The GlenDronach, with a crescendo of black cherry and espresso adorning each mouthful.”

GlenDronach Grandeur Batch 11 Tasting Notes

Tasting notes from our official review:

Nose: A symphony of sweet caramel, rich nutty sweetness, stewed fruits and an incredible array of berries. Currant and cherries, blackberry and date fruit all blend together for a complex and syrupy impression on the nose with a “syrupy impression.”

Palate: Unbelievably complex with silky textures. The flavor includes notes of maple, caramels, old and rich pipe tobacco, dates, blackberry, currants and chocolate-covered cherries.

Finish: The finish is long with notes of sherry, tobacco and fruit.

To read the full review from the Whiskey Raider’s critic click here.

