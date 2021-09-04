Gordon, Macphail to Release The World’s Oldest Single Malt Scotch | Whiskey Raiders

Gordon & MacPhail have finally released what is claimed to be the world’s oldest single malt scotch ever bottled. Only 250 bottles of Gordon & MacPhail Generations 80 Year Old will be available to buy through the website upon registering.

This highly sought-after whiskey is derived from a single cask laid down in 1940 and was guarded by George and John Urquhart, members of the family that founded Gordon & MacPhail. The 250 bottles produced will come with a decanter and an oak case designed by architect Sir David Adjaye OBE. The decanter he created was intricately designed to look like a single crystal block, while each bottle was hand-blown by Scottish manufacturer Glencairn Crystal Studio. Furniture maker Wardour Workshops produced each case from the oak trees grown within 5 miles of the business.

Adjaye was quoted saying, “The ambition was to create a vessel in which Gordon & MacPhail’s unique experience and tradition is transmitted and incorporated.”

Ewen Mackintosh, managing director at Gordon & MacPhail, said: “It is often quoted that the maturation of whisky over very long periods of time is more art than science. The decanter and oak pavilion that David has created for our historical release is a true reflection of this art; the presentation is itself a work of art. I’m sure George Urquhart and his father John, who had the extraordinary foresight to lay down spirit from The Glenlivet Distillery in a bespoke Gordon & MacPhail cask to be enjoyed after their lifetime, would love the design. It pays tribute to their craft and vision.”

The first Decanter will be auctioned off at Sotheby’s Hong Kong on October 7, 2021. Until then, the Decanter will be on display from early September in Sotheby’s New Bond Street galleries in London and at Sotheby’s headquarters in New York City and the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibit Centre. The proceeds from this auction will be donated to the Scottish charity Trees for Life.

