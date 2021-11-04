Gordon Ramsay Celebrates Wine Brand Success With Expansion

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most renowned chefs in the world. His first TV series aired on BBC’s UK station in 1993, and he has since become a household name across the world. He currently stars on FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” where he puts aspiring restaurateurs through their paces with his no-nonsense approach to cooking, as well as Channel 4’s “The F Word,” a culinary competition show that sees him traveling across Europe to find new talent for his restaurant empire.

Now Ramsay has announced that he will be launching his own range of Italian wines under the name “Gordon Ramsay Italian Collection” – created in partnership with Benchmark Drinks and renowned winemaker Alberto Antonini. This is after the successful launch of his California wine collection earlier this year.

Ramsay’s Italian Collection has been in the works for years, blending his passion with the “heart and soul” of Italian winemaking, using ingredients that the chef thinks are among the best Italy has to offer.

“Winemaking has always fascinated me; it’s a magical process where tradition, passion and science are blended together and captured in one stunning bottle.” Ramsay said of the launch.

The Gordon Ramsay Italian Collection

To get the precise taste and style they wanted, Antonini and Ramsay decided to combine fruit from two distinct Italian wine areas: Tuscany and Abruzzo, a twist that has not been done in winemaking before.

2020 Gordon Ramsay Vibrante Bianco

A lifted perfume of wildflower, lemon verbena and mountain peach follow through to orchard blossom, green apple, apricot kernel, and a crisp finish.

2020 Gordon Ramsay Elegante Rosato

A beautiful pale pink with wild cherry and summer fruits underpinned by fresh acidity and finishes dry.

2020 Gordon Ramsay Intenso Rosso

Rich notes of black and red soft berries and a hint of violet on the nose give way to a succulent and fresh core of berry notes and red liquorice. Smooth tannins add longevity and depth to the finish.

The wine sells for about $14 and can be purchased from Wine Delivered.

