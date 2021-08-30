Grand Teton Distillery Sustainability Efforts Help Fund New Project | Whiskey Raiders

Grand Teton Distillery has announced that it will be expanding this upcoming winter. The expansion will include a new tasting room designed by Better by Design and will accommodate up to 50 guests. It will be ideal for tour groups, events, and even the locals to come in and enjoy the many liquors this distillery has to offer.

This new addition will enable Grand Teton Distillery to increase its production capacity up to 50k nine-liter cases annually in the coming years. Future guests will also benefit from complimentary tastings of the Distillery’s award-winning spirits, including whiskeys, bourbons, and vodkas. An enlarged shop will also allow the guests to purchase those spirits and merchandise.

“We’re excited to create a space that will finally be able to accommodate more guests. We’ve outgrown both our warehouse and tasting room,” says Andrew Boczar, Vice President of Grand Teton Distillery. “As we enter our tenth year, we’re delighted to be able to welcome even more of the community along with tour buses — and we’re looking forward to increasing production at the same time.”

However, it is their sustainability efforts that are the most notable. According to the press release, a grant is being applied to enable solar panels to be installed on the south-facing roof. Additionally, high volatility alcohol ‘heads,’ or the vapors that boil off during the distillation process, will be collected and used to provide some ambient heat to the new tasting room.

