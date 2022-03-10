Guinness Will Give You $50K to Make a Toast | Guinness is Giving Away $1 Million This St. Patrick’s Day, and You Can Win a Share By Simply Making a Toast

Popular Irish brewer Guinness is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this year with a major giveaway.

The Irish stout brand is offering $1 million in cash prizes through its Guinness Great Reunion Toast Contest.

Twenty lucky Guinness drinkers will win $50,000 each.

To enter, go to Toast.Guinness.com and upload your best 30-second toast by March 31. Winners will be notified in batches. The first batch was notified March 4. The next two will hear on March 22 and April 6.

Along with the contest, Guinness will also “play a major role” at holiday parades in New York, Boston, Chicago and elsewhere.

Guinness will also sponsor the traditional green river dyeing in Chicago.

Guinness says that this year’s festivities are especially important, since the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on the past two St. Patrick’s Days.

“Just like a pint of Guinness, we’re making sure this St. Patrick’s Day was worth the wait,” Guinness Brand Director Nikhil Shah said in a news release.

Jameson Irish Whiskey, another extremely popular Irish alcohol brand, also is celebrating the “return” of St. Patrick’s Day — by declaring the holiday a two-day affair this year.

