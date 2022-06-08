Man Drinks at 56 Pubs in a Day to Set Guinness World Record

A man from Wales broke Guinness World Record for the most individual pubs visited in 24 hours after he drank at 56 different establishments in Cardiff, Wales, earlier this year.

Gareth Murphy, a 29-year-old IT worker, broke the record on Feb. 5. The previous record was 51, set by Englishman Matt Ellis in 2021

In order to set the Guinness World Record, Murphy had to provide video evidence of the full attempt and get a logbook signed by an employee at each pub to confirm that a drink has been purchased and consumed. According to Guinness World Records, over the course of the day, Murphy drank:

4,915 ml (8.6 pints) of orange juice

2,845 ml (5 pints) of apple juice

1,023 ml (1.8 pints) of beer

500 ml (0.8 pints) of lemonade

284 ml (0.5 pints) of Diet Pepsi®

250 ml (0.4 pints) of Tango®

189 ml (0.33 pints) of blackcurrant cordial

125 ml (0.2 pints) of Coca-Cola®

125 ml (0.2 pints) of Guinness®

125 ml (0.2 pints) of cranberry juice

“I lost count of how many toilet breaks I took,” Murphy said, according to Guinness. “At the beginning it was minimal, once every 10 pubs say, but by the end, I think I was going once every two or three pubs.”

Murphy had been trying to achieve a Guinness World Records title for several years before attempting this challenge, per Guinness. When he heard about Ellis’ record-breaking pub crawl, he believed he could beat it.

Cardiff’s city center has the highest density of pubs, bars and clubs in the United Kingdom, with over 300 licensed premises in a 0.5-square mile area, making it the perfect location for Murphy’s crawl.

