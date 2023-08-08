Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Wine She Keeps in Her Fridge

Gwyneth Paltrow shared what was in her refrigerator during a “Fridge Tour” in an Instagram post Friday. Vogue described the fridge belonging to the actress and founder of the lifestyle brand Goop as looking “suspiciously normal.”

We learned in the tour that the woman who named her daughter Apple, sold Psychic Vampire Repellant Spray on Goop’s website and is an advocate for “conscious uncoupling” eats leftovers too. Because stars are just like us.

Yet amid the veritable rainbow of La Croix Cans, Coconut Water, half and half and plant milks, Gwyneth Paltrow also pointed out a row of Avaline Wine cans in her fridge. They were the rosé expression, of course.

The wine brand founded by actress Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power is sourced from 100% organic grapes and is farmed with minimal intervention, according to the brand.

Paltrow’s Goop Kitchen recently partnered with Avaline, so the actress’s wine choice may not be fully impartial.

The minds behind Avaline claim the wines are transparently produced with no unwanted additives or sugars and appear to be geared toward drinkers looking to live a healthier lifestyle. A 24-pack of canned rosé typically sells for $168 on the brand’s website.

Power described wines from the brand as “clean,” according to an interview on Avaline’s website.

Yet the term “clean wine,” is a misleading one, Food & Wine wrote in a 2020 article cited the dangers of using terms like “clean,” “low carb” and “minimal intervention,” in describing wine.

“Doing this kind of medical claim is not appropriate; you should not do that because we’re talking about a marketing board giving medical advice and nutritional advice about a product,” master sommelier Pascaline Lepeltier said, according to Food & Wine.

In the Food & Wine article, Diaz clarified what she meant by using words like “clean.”

“For us, using the term ‘clean wine’ is a way to help our drinkers find the wine that aligns with their criteria, organic grapes, no unnecessary ingredients and, of course, a vegan product. It’s currently hard to know which wines in the wine aisle adhere to these standards given the lack of labeling requirements and ‘clean’ is a way to make it easy for people to find and understand,” Diaz wrote.

Food & Wine acknowledged what Diaz was saying but concluded the actress somewhat missed the mark with her response, as the necessary information — such as wine being vegan-friendly and organic — are all included on the back label.

Yet Diaz, may be on to something about the profound lack of transparency in wine, something that natural wine advocates — like James Beard Award-winning author Alice Feiring — have been championing for years.

Still, there are obvious dangers with marketing wine in such a way that could potentially lead drinkers to conflate it with being potentially nutritious.

A new study from the JAMA Network Open examined that alcohol-related deaths in the U.S. are on the rise, particularly among women.

BBC ran an article in 2020 on the alcohol industry’s increased focus to capture the dollar of the female demographic. According to Dr. Athanasia Daskalopoulou from the University of Liverpool, the trend is not surprising as women continue to attain wealth and status. She cited the many different marketing techniques alcohol brands use.

“We see a focus on slimness, weight, pink packaging, glitter, messages of sisterhood, all-female friendships, motherhood and also the all-time favorite, sexiness,” Daskalopoulo stated.

As for the Instagram video, Paltrow cheerily divulged that she kept a Gua Sha facial sculpting stone made of rose quartz behind the cans of Avaline wine. She ran it across her face and concluded the video with:

“Aah, feels so good.”

