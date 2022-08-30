HARD MTN DEW Seeks a Fan to Marry a Can in Las Vegas

HARD MTN DEW, the spiked version of popular soda brand Mountain Dew, on Monday announced a new campaign called “HARD DEW, I DO,” in which HARD MTN DEW will marry one fan of the brand at a chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Throughout the annals of time, plenty of bizarre marriages have occurred in Las Vegas and been regretted the following morning, but we’re pretty confident this is a new one.

If you’re interested in marrying HARD MTN DEW — or interested in the perks that come with doing so — all you need to do is express your “undevoted love and passion for HARD MTN DEW in the form of an epically awesome proposal,” the brand said in a news release.

Interested bachelors and bachelorettes may apply here through Sept. 8 by sharing their HARD MTN DEW love stories and “writing a legendary, personalized wedding proposal.” Submissions will be scored based on imagination, orignality and love of HARD MTN DEW, according to the brand.

“Fans have gone wild for HARD MTN DEW since hitting shelves, so our recent expansion to Las Vegas felt like the perfect opportunity to return the love by proposing to our fans,” Erica Taylor, Senior Brand Director for HARD MTN DEW, said in a news release. “We’ve already seen the crazy lengths people will go for HARD MTN DEW, so offering up a legendary wedding in Sin City is our way of saying thanks!”

HARD MTN DEW arrived in Vegas in August.

The winner (plus a guest) will be flown out to Las Vegas, where they will publicly profess their love for HARD MTN DEW. Beyond travel accommodations, the winner and their guest will be treated to an “epic Vegas suite” for two nights, as well as a celebratory reception at “one of Las Vegas’s hottest clubs,” $1,000 cash (as a wedding gift, the brand says) and, of course, some HARD MTN DEW.

Applicants must be 21 years or older and U.S. residents.

