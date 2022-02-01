Heaven Hill Acquires Samson & Surrey, Gains its 6 Brands

Heaven Hill on Tuesday announced that it acquired Samson & Surrey, a company that owns six spirits brands: Widow Jane bourbon, Brenne Whisky, FEW Spirits, Bluecoat gin, Mezcal Vago and Tequila Ocho. With the purchase, Heaven Hill acquires Samson & Surrey’s portfolio of brands and facilities.

“Throughout our 86-year history, our focus has been building a business with a portfolio of great brands sold through a great team,” Max Shapira, Heaven Hill president, said in the announcement. “The Samson & Surrey portfolio strategically enhances our portfolio with emerging brands in strong growth categories. Together with their team, Heaven Hill is poised to leverage the tremendous potential of these exciting brands.”

Samson & Surrey was founded in 2016 by former Bacardi executives Robert Furniss-Roe and Juan Rovira.

Samson & Surrey marks Heaven Hill’s sixth major acquisition in the past 20 years, following Hpnotiq Liqueur in 2003, Admiral Nelson’s Rum in 2012, Deep Eddy Vodka in 2015, Corlans Irish Cream in 2017 and Black Velvet Canadian Whiskey in 2019.

In September, Heaven Hill saw its employees go on strike over wages. Six weeks, a lot of picketing, a mysterious website, a flipped truck and a threat of hiring nonunion employees later, Heaven Hill came to a contract agreement with the union representing the employees, ending the strike.

