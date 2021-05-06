Heaven Hill Launches New Brand Distilled at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience | Whiskey Raiders

Heaven Hill has just announced the bottling of their new bourbon brand: Square 6. The bourbon is being produced at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience facility on Whiskey Row in Louisville. This is the first product to be released from the micro-distillery that boasts a copper pot still and a production capacity of one barrel per day.

“From the first day Artisanal Distiller Emeritus Charlie Downs turned on the stills nearly eight years ago to Artisanal Distiller Jodie Filiatreau patiently waiting years for this product to come of age in the barrel, today we celebrate Heaven Hill’s commitment to quality and attention to detail.” – Max L. Shapira, Heaven Hill Distillery President

The bourbon is made from a high rye mashbill of 52% corn, 35% rye, and 13% malted barley with no age statement, and bottled at 95 proof. It will be sold at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience and a select few Kentucky retailers with a recommended retail price of $89.99 for a 750mL bottle.

