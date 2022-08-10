Black Velvet Peach-Flavored Whisky Debuts From Heaven Hill

Heaven Hill Brands has announced the launch of a new peach-flavored whisky under its Black Velvet Canadian whisky brand.

The new expression, which is now available across the U.S., clocks in at 35% ABV and joins Black Velvet’s portfolio of flavored whiskies, including apple and toasted caramel. Heaven Hill completed its acquisition of Black Velvet from Constellation Brands in 2019 for $266 million.

“Whether you’re tasting Black Velvet for the first time, or you’re a loyal fan of the brand, we feel confident Peach will be a hit with consumers,” said Molly Vincent, Heaven Hill senior brand manager. “We’re excited to continue to expand upon our flavour offerings – and with one of our hottest summers coming to a close, we feel this refreshing addition couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Black Velvet is said to be the second biggest-selling Canadian whisky in the world – and it has just released a new flavour 🍑https://t.co/mjTeBA9m9m — The Spirits Business (@spiritsbusiness) August 10, 2022

Black Velvet Peach Canadian Whisky is available in 50-milliliter, 750-milliliter and 1.75-liter bottles. The whiskey has a suggested retail of $10.99 for the 750-milliliter size.

The peach whisky is not the only thing that Heaven Hill is bringing to the U.S. in the near future; it has also announced plans to build a new distillery in Kentucky, set to open in 2024.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!