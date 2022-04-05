Hennessy Introduces Internship, Scholarship for Minorities

On Tuesday, Hennessy, one of the world’s biggest spirits brands, announced the Hennessy Golden Vines® Diversity Scholarship in Spirits, in partnership with the Gérard Basset Foundation and Liquid Icons.

The scholarship, worth £55,000 ($71,910), will help cover the loss of earnings while participating in a 12-month internship program at Hennessy and will cover travel and examination costs for WSET Level 3 in Spirits. This scholarship is open to all aspiring wine and spirits professionals from minority groups.

“We are delighted that as prestigious a spirit’s brand as Hennessy has decided to join us to support a ground-breaking new scholarship program for students from a minorities background looking to study for and enter the world of spirits at the highest level in the industry,” Lewis Chester of Liquid Icons and Head of Fundraising at the Gérard Basset Foundation, said in a news release. “Our partnership bodes well for making the spirits sector a welcoming environment for minority communities globally.”

The internship program will provide experience in various departments at Hennessy, including in Education & Training, winemaking, distillation and final assemblage of Eaux-de-Vies (colorless fruit brandy created by distillation and double distillation). The scholarship winner will acquire an understanding and knowledge on Hennessy and the making of Cognac. The winner will also commit to take the exam of WSET Level 3 in Spirits. Hennessy will provide an extra study week to prepare for the exam and three days of leave immediately prior to the date of the exam.

Each “diversity scholar” will spend between two weeks and several months gaining experience in leading fine wine and spirit estates, academic courses and other fine wine-related opportunities. Additionally, each scholar will be offered a Masterclass with Marc Almert, the 2019 ASI Best Sommelier of the World and the 2020 Michelin Sommelier of the Year, at the Baur au Lac Hotel in Zürich, Switzerland.

Applications are open now at this link until June 5. Candidates must have basic French conversational capability. French language lessons may be required before joining (the costs of which will be included in the funding).

