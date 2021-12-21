Hospitality Woes Continue: Difficulty Expected in 2022

The hospitality industry has experienced a number of changes over the past few years, and it is only going to get worse. The Cocktail Service predicts that 50% of hospitality providers will experience staff shortages next year and recommends an increase in investment in training and education for the industry to combat this potential downfall.

According to The Spirits Business, Stacey Cullen, staffing director at The Cocktail Service, said: “The stop-start nature of the hospitality sector over the past two years has exacerbated the perception that the events industry is unstable and ‘not a proper job’ – something which is very far from the truth.”

To combat this, Cullen said she has focused on training, increased check-ins with her team and boosting the brand’s online presence, making jobs as reliable as possible for the company’s employees.

The UK Hospitality trade body has predicted that the new COVID-19 restrictions in England will have a devastating impact on consumer confidence and be particularly difficult for city-based bar and restaurant enterprises. Likely, this will not be excluded to just the UK, as many countries are reinstating lockdowns and booze bans. 2022 could be another difficult year for restaurants and bars across the world.

