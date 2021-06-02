Indulge in A Cocktail at Home Without the Fuss | Whiskey Raiders

The pre-batched cocktail market is expanding, and William Grant & Sons have just jumped in.

The new Batch & Bottle premade cocktails are made up of four classics. Manhattan made with Glenfiddich, a Lazy Old Fashioned made with Monkey Shoulder, a Martini made with Hendrick’s gin, and a Rhubarb Cosmopolitan made with Rekya vodka.

“Consumers are adopting a ‘less but better’ mentality and are becoming more discerning about the brands they drink. For decades we have continually produced premium and luxury spirits, but for the consumer who wants to indulge in an upgraded at-home experience, they can now do so without the fuss or cocktail accoutrements. Batch & Bottle provides an opportunity to showcase the world-class brands in our portfolio, while also providing an uncomplicated solution to perfect cocktail serves created and produced using our industry expertise.” Says Karen Murphy, William Grant & Sons Global Innovation Marketing Manager, said:



Each bottle holding six servings, it is the perfect way to elevate any social gathering, without having to worry about having everything you need to actually fix the cocktail.

Not only do they taste great, but they also serve a philanthropic purpose as well. The Drinks Trust and The BEN are two of the leading hospitality charity organizations, and William Grant & Sons will donate £1 to as part of its #STANDFAST CAMPAIGN. This campaign has raised over 110,000 pounds to date.

Batch & Bottle will be available to purchase from Harrods, Master of Malt and Amazon in August, for a suggested retail price of £25.00 each.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys as well as aggregating the scores and reviews of other great voices in the whiskey world in one place. Check out our Review Archive for reviews and thoughts from our in-house critic. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!