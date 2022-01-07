Ireland Man Buys Year's Supply of Beer Before Price Hike

An outraged Irish man went to his local Aldi on Monday and stocked up on a year’s supply of beer the day before Ireland’s new rule mandating a minimum price on alcoholic beverages — 10 cents per gram of alcohol — kicked in.

Denis Boyle, 47, bought nearly 300 cans of German pilsner and almost 100 bottles of French lager, according to the Irish Mirror. Boyle said he is “not a big drinker” and doesn’t buy spirits, so the roughly 400 beers should last him the year.

“They won’t get one extra euro off me. I won’t be ripped off,” Boyle told the Irish Mirror. “The only people affected by this are the less well off – the wealthy won’t notice.”

Boyle said he spent about €350 ($397) on the beer, which he said saved himself about €200 ($227).

“How dare they pretend to know how ordinary people feel?” Boyle said. “If you’re on the minimum wage and you buy a slab of beer that will last you two weeks, it will cost you €45 now instead of €25. How does that help?”

