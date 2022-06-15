Carbon Neutral Midleton Distillery Plans Announced

Irish Distillers, Pernod Ricard’s Irish whiskey subsidiary, has announced plans to make its Midleton Distillery carbon neutral by 2026. This is a major investment, totaling €50 million ($52.3 million). The upgrade will equip the distillery with cutting-edge emissions-reducing technology. Once complete, Midleton will be Ireland’s first and largest carbon-neutral distillery.

We are delighted to announce a landmark sustainability investment of €50 million to fund projects aimed at transforming Midleton Distillery into a carbon neutral operation by the end of 2026 In a prepared statement, Irish Distillers discussed the final phases of its sustainable energy transition plan. The company will introduce renewable sources of energy, including green hydrogen and biogas, to power the distillery and replace natural gas usage. To achieve this goal, Irish Distillers has partnered with local experts at EI-H2 to explore opportunities for sourcing sustainable renewable hydrogen. Thank you to @Entirl, @UCC and all our partners for supporting us on this journey pic.twitter.com/qXwvOcLo69 — Irish Distillers (@IrishDistillers) June 13, 2022

Additionally, the company has carried out extensive research in partnership with MaREI, the SFI Research Centre for Energy and Climate and Marine, hosted by University College Cork, to determine the biomethane potential of the by-products of distillation and design the required anaerobic digestion process necessary to produce biogas.