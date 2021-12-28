Irish Whiskey Sales Reach All-Time High in 2021

The Irish whiskey industry is back on its feet, with sales at an all-time high.

After a year of uncertainty in 2020, the Irish Whiskey Association claims that global sales have recovered. During 2020, Irish spirits exports fell 16%, and the category reported a 4% drop in global sales. The Central Statistics Office says there has been a “strong double-digit” rebound in 2021. This follows several years of solid growth, with the value of exports growing by 83.6% between 2014 and 2019.

The resurgence was aided by reducing taxes and trade barriers that had a hold on distillers. Now that Irish whiskey is making a comeback, the CSO says that in 2021 the value of Irish whiskey sold in India is up 106% compared to last year.

According to Forbes, William Lavelle, head of the Irish Whiskey Association said, “In 2021, our association secured substantial achievements on international trade, protection, and regulatory matters, all of which benefit the entire Irish whiskey industry. With the active commitment and contribution of our many member companies, we look forward to achieving more in 2022.”

