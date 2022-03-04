Top 5 Irish Whiskeys to Drink for 2022 St. Patrick's Day

If you’re looking to save a few bucks this St. Patrick’s Day and don’t want to drink Jameson all night, check out some of these other great Irish whiskeys that will still let you celebrate in style.

Teeling is inexpensive, and believe it or not, one of the better Irish whiskeys on the market. For under $30, you’ll not only save some cash but impress anyone who is celebrating the day with you. While it’s less well known than brands like Jameson or Redbreast, Teeling is a quickly rising up-and-comer in the Irish whiskey space. Its variety of casks, quality and price make it a great option for St. Patrick’s Day.

Sexton is an Irish whiskey that is gaining in popularity from being designated as The Official Whiskey of the infamous AMC Network series “The Walking Dead.” It has a dark bottle and is known for its fantastic nose, but the most enticing thing about Sexton is that you can get a bottle for less than $30. It’s not often that we see whiskey attributed with a celebrity/Hollywood promotional title *after* the whiskey has been released, but this easy sipper is perfect if you’re looking for something you can sip, shoot or mix without breaking the bank.

Redbreast 12 Year Cask Strength is on the pricier side (about $65), but if you’re willing to spend a bit more, you’ll be really glad you did. Redbreast 12 is a high-proof whiskey sitting at 58.6% ABV, but there is only a little bit of heat rounding out an overall, very gentle dram. Redbreast is well known among whiskey enthusiasts and is the perfect, complex, sipper for your St. Patrick’s celebration.

Bushmills Original is a young Irish whiskey with a lot of heat. It will be easy to find, and for less than $25, it’s hard to go wrong with this one. If there ever was a direct upgrade to Jameson for the exact same price, you need to look no further than Bushmills. The brand has been a mainstay in Irish bars and cocktails for a reason.

Green Spot Irish Whiskey is a delicious dram that’s definitely worth the price tag. At around $65, it’s not the cheapest whiskey on the market, but it delivers a lot of flavor and complexity that you won’t find in most other whiskeys at that price point. If you enjoy sweet, floral whiskeys with lots of character, then you need to add Green Spot to your must-try list. Green Spot is the perfect dram to splurge those extra few bucks on, especially if you have something to celebrate this St. Paddy’s.

