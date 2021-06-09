Islay Distillery Announces 2 Sherry Cask Whiskies for Summer Release | Whiskey Raiders

Kilchoman has announced two releases for 2021 just in time to drink for the summer. The annual release of Loch Gorm and a new release of PX Sherry will be coming to shelves soon for scotch drinkers to enjoy.

(Image via Impex Beverages)

The 2021 release of Loch Gorm comes from 24 Oloroso Sherry Butts from Bodega Miguel Martin in Spain that were filled in 2011 and 2012 with peated spirit. Bottled at 46%, 17,000 bottles will be available worldwide, with 2,040 coming to the U.S. “Rich bold flavours with a breadth, depth and balance of character that sets it apart, the 2021 edition is packed with juicy fruit, macerated lemon and sweet chargrilled BBQ smoke,” says Kilchoman Founder and Managing Director Anthony Willis.

(Image via Impex Beverages)

The PX Sherry release is a blend of 9 casks of scotch fully matured in Pedro Ximenez sherry casks and 24 that were finished with PX for 12-18 months. The result is a peated spirit bottled at 47.3% ABV with 12,000 available worldwide (1,500 in the U.S.). “Pedro Ximenez casks aren’t always the easiest to work with. That was why we decided on a combination of full maturation and finishing, to balance the distinct PX influence with that of our spirit,” Willis said of the second release.

