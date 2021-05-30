Israel’s First Whisky Distillery to Launch the Apex Series | Whiskey Raiders

Israel’s first whisky distillery is proud to launch the Apex Series, an ongoing series of small-batch whiskies. For its inaugural release, M&H Distillery has unveiled four expressions from different unique cask types: Pomegranate Wine Cask, Chardonnay White Wine Cask, French Limousin Cognac, and Fortified Red wine barrel.

This year’s groundbreaking launch of M&H’s first single malt whiskies has been met with immediate success. According to the company’s press release, the whisky has won prestigious honors such as “Craft Producer of the Year” in Whisky Magazine’s 2021 Icons of Whisky (Rest of World) and Whisky Advocate’s “Top 20 Whiskies of the Year 2020” for the Classic Edition.

The Apex Series is a great opportunity for us to showcase our innovative and out-of-the-box approach”, said M&H Head Distiller Tomer Goren. “Along with maintaining the standards of the traditional industry, we are always looking for ways to express our creativity and show the world the uniqueness of whisky making in Israel.

The Apex collection is a limited-edition whisky that will be available this month, offering pomegranate and chardonnay wine casks whiskies, as well as cognac and fortified red wine casks whiskeys coming in June of 2021.

