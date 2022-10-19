Italian news agency LaPresse published a recording of alleged comments from former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to his lawmakers during a meeting in which the politician and media mogul discussed his rekindled relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the recording, Berlusconi said he has reconnected with Putin “a little — a lot” and went on to say the Russian president who earlier this year invaded Ukraine sent him 20 bottles of vodka for his 86th birthday, which was on Sept. 29.

“He sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a really sweet letter for my birthday,” Berlusconi said in the recording, per The Associated Press. “I responded with 20 bottles of [sparkling Italian red wine]Lambrusco and a similarly sweet letter.”

Berlusconi also said Putin had told him he is “the best of his five true friends.”

Moving on from the topic of booze to politics, Berlusconi was recorded saying that “Russian ministers have said on many occasions that we are at war with them because we are providing weapons and funding to Ukraine,” according to BBC. “I can’t personally give my opinion because if it is leaked to the press, it will turn out to be a disaster,” he added in a comment that proved prescient, considering you’re reading his words right now.

In response to his alleged comments, the European Union’s executive branch reminded Berlusconi on Wednesday that Russia “illegitimately” invaded Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

When asked to respond to the comments, European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali noted that EU member states are allowed to conduct bilateral contacts with Moscow, albeit “to the necessary minimum,” per the AP.

“The priority of these contacts should of course convey EU positions regarding the illegitimate invasion and aggression against Ukraine and call on Russian counterparts to stop it immediately and comply with international law,” she said.

Vodka imports from Russia have been banned in response to the attack on Ukraine, and Massrali said she would inquire as to whether that ban applies to gifts, according to the AP.

In September, Berlusconi remarked that the Russian population “pushed” Putin into his war on Ukraine.

