Jack Daniel's, Coca-Cola Launch Jack and Coke RTD to US

Last week, Tennessee whiskey giant Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola launched a ready-to-drink version of the iconic Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola cocktail, more commonly referred to as Jack and Coke, to the U.S.

“We are excited to introduce the quintessential Jack & Coke cocktail to consumers in a consistent, convenient and portable format,” Dallas Cheatham, Jack Daniel’s RTD brand director, said in a news release. “While Jack & Coke is a cocktail consumers have known and enjoyed across the world, with origins dating back more than a century, we are proud to officially launch Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD and bring these two iconic brands together in a RTD format for the first time in the U.S.”

The RTD is presented at 7% ABV.

“This launch is a milestone moment for both Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s – it is following what people have been doing with these two iconic brands for generations and demonstrates our commitment to innovation from the simple to the complex,” said Dan White, chief of new revenue streams for Coca-Cola. “We are really excited about this classic cocktail being offered in a new and exciting way through our relationship with Jack Daniel‘s and their distributor system.”

The product, which was first announced in June and launched in the fall in Mexico, is available now at nationwide retailers for a suggested retail price of $12.99 per four-pack. In May, a version featuring Coca-Cola Zero-Sugar will launch at the same price and ABV.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram