Jack Daniel's Brings American Single Malt to Changi Airport

Liquor giant Brown-Forman has partnered with Lotte Duty Free and Singapore’s Changi Airport Group to bring the travel retail-exclusive Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt Whiskey to Changi Airport via a pop-up located in Terminal 1. It will run until Oct. 12 and is expected to reach 3 million passengers.

With digital screens and free tastings, the pop-up will showcase the craft and “richer sipping” and aims to increase public opinion of the American single malt category, the Moodie Davitt Report reported Thursday.

“We are thrilled to showcase our new take on timeless single malt traditions through this premium immersive pop-up,” Brown-Forman Global Travel Retail Senior Manager Asia Pacific Dreamy Zhou said, per The Moodie Davitt Report. “With its captivating digital displays and elegant ambiance, travellers will have the chance to savour the rich and complex flavours of our American single malt while learning about the fascinating story behind it.

Travelers will be directed to the pop-up by a high-profile digital screen campaign. Once they arrive, they may choose to be treated to a special tasting led by Jack Daniel’s brand ambassadors.

“This cooperation underlines Changi’s commitment to providing travellers with memorable and immersive experiences and bolsters our strength in the wines and spirits category,” Changi Airport Group Managing Director of Airside Concessions Teo Chew Hoon said, per the Moodie Davitt Report We are excited to collaborate with Brown-Forman to bring the captivating world of Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt to our passengers, adding a touch of class and innovation to their journey.”

Brown-Forman is also currently running a Jack Daniel’s pop-up in London’s Heathrow Airport.

The travel retail-exclusive whiskey is made from 100% American barley and undergoes Jack Daniel’s traditional charcoal mellowing process. After being distilled, the whiskey is aged in American oak barrels and finished in Oloroso sherry casks.

Released in June, this is Jack Daniel’s second single malt release to date, following the November launch of the highly limited Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt, which we reviewed here.

