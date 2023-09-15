Truck Carrying 40,000 Pounds of Jack Daniel's Crashes

A truck that was transporting 40,000 pounds of Jack Daniel’s whiskey on Wednesday overturned, striking a nearby building. The driver had to go to the hospital, leaving the whiskey abandoned on a West Virginia road, 13News reported.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened on Sergent Road near Nitro, West Virginia, and the crash caused some structural damage to the building it hit. The Nitro Fire Department extracted the driver from the truck, and he was taken to the hospital.

Fire crews stood by and waited for another truck to take the salvageable whiskey and resume transporting it.

The driver told responders that the GPS took him down the wrong road, per WHCS TV.

This incident is eerily similar to another that occurred in November 2021, when a truck overturned at 9:30 a.m. in Tennessee. The truck was carrying an estimated $400,000 worth of Jack Daniel’s whiskey, proving to be an expensive crash.

Jack Daniel’s — a Year in Review

The Jack Daniel’s whiskey brand has had quite a year in the media headlines.

In June, the Tennessee whiskey brand won its battle with VIP Products LLC over the parody “Bad Spaniels” dog toy case. The brand filed a lawsuit over the poop-themed dog toy resembling a Jack Daniel’s bottle, and the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting Jack Daniel’s trademarked bottle shape.

The ruling for the Bad Spaniels dog case was a big victory for the brand indeed, especially since earlier in May Jack Daniel’s lost a whiskey trademark suit against Scottish comedy duo Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan over their Jack & Victor label. The brand argued that the terms “Jack” and “Gentleman Jack” were trademarked, and could potentially cause confusion between the brands in the U.K. The high court felt differently and ruled in favor of the Jack & Victor brand.

The brand released two new expressions including its Twice Barreled Special Release Rye in August and its first-ever Bottled-In-Bond Rye Whiskey.

Brown-Forman, Jack Daniel’s parent company, missed its quarterly profit expectations due to lower demand, Reuters reported in late August. Shares were down approximately 6%, the lowest they had been in two months.

On Thursday, Brown-Forman reported a positive trend for its shares, which rose about 0.87%, according to MarketWatch.

