Jack Daniel's and McLaren Speed Into City With Airport Popup

Jack Daniel’s may just be speeding into an airport near you this summer. On Friday, it was announced that the Brown-Forman-owned brand has continued its work in joining forces with the supercar company, McLaren, and launched a pop-up exhibit slated to run through the month of August at the Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, according to the Moodie Davitt Report.

The experience is a culmination of the efforts between Jack Daniel’s and the travel retail and distribution brand Gebr. Heinemann.

The pop-up will be available for travelers to visit in the airport’s Lounge 2 promotional point. The exhibit hosts a limited edition McLaren racing replica car and a bespoke bottle of Jack Daniel’s to commemorate the partnership. For a distinctive aesthetic, the Jack Daniel’s and McLaren pop-up hosts a black and orange color palate, and visitors can sample the bottling while taking selfies with the vehicle.

“Our mission is to elevate the brand and shopping experience, which leads us to orchestrate such exclusive initiatives. It is a rare opportunity for travelers to get up close and personal with a McLaren show car,” Brown-Forman Global Travel Retail Marketing Director Stéphane Morizet said, according to the Moodie Davitt Report.

Guests who purchase a minimum of two bottles will be presented with a complimentary gift to commemorate the experience. The limited-edition whiskey offering was released in April and is an 80-proof whiskey with the brand’s mashbill of 80% corn, 8% rye and 12% malted barley.

“Being able to curate the two brands — McLaren and Jack Daniel’s — together in our shop is a great example of what we want to offer our customers and all travelers,” stated Schipol Airport Retail Managing Director Simon Asmus. “This promotion is a real eye-catcher for everybody. We are proud to be offering this special attraction.”

Visitors are encouraged to document their trip to the Jack Daniel’s and McLaren pop-up on social media, using the hashtag #McLxJD2023.

“This visually stunning display will, without doubt, attract passengers. It allows us to target seasoned whiskey enthusiasts while at the same time introducing the brand to newcomers,” concluded Gebr. Heinemann Marketing Director Jans Peter Peuckert.

