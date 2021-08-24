Jack Daniel's Newest Bourbon Is Also It's Oldest

In a shocking release from one of America’s largest distilleries, Jack Daniels has announced a branch new bourbon whiskey.

Coming on the heels of their success with the all time best selling Old No.7 and their enthusiast focused Single Barrel Barrel Proof, the Tennessee based, Brown-Forman owned producer has big news.

Jack Daniel’s newest bottling will carry a 10 year age statement – the first product in more than 100 years to do so, let alone bottle one this old. In a statement to Forbes, the JD Master Distiller, Chris Fletcher, is on the record noting: ““Fortunately five years ago we added two new additional stills and 14 fermenters. Being able to do that has built-in the capacity that gives us the availability to this…”.

With the average age of a standard Jack Daniel’s release hovering close to the 4 year mark, a release this old is a notable milestone for the brand. Since bourbon needs to be fully matured in new, charred oak for the duration of its aging, it’s clear the distillery has been preparing for this release for quite some time.

There’s currently no word on how widely Jack Daniel’s 10yr will be distributed, nor indications on the total volume. Whiskey Raiders will continue to follow the release and review as soon as it becomes available nation wide.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!