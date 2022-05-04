Jack Daniel’s First Premium Line in 25 Yrs | Whiskey Raiders

Looking for a new whiskey to add to your collection? Look no further than the Jack Daniel’s Bonded Series.

The Distillery has introduced two new expressions – Bonded Tennessee Whiskey and Triple Mash Blended Straight Whiskey. Both are Bottled-in-Bond at 100 proof (50% abv) and come in packaging inspired by the original design of the 1895 Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey bottle.

Introducing Jack Daniel’s Bonded and Jack Daniel’s Triple Mash. Every time you open the bottle it feels like an event. One you can attend whenever you want. #JackBonded #JackTripleMash #JackDaniels

Learn more and order a bottle today @ https://t.co/vQuELvshWs pic.twitter.com/Za2bLuZPgo — Jack Daniel’s (@JackDaniels_US) May 3, 2022

“The Jack Daniel Distillery has been making exceptional American whiskey to the highest standards for generations, before and after the Bottled in Bond Act, dating back to the days of Mr. Jack himself,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. “Jack Daniel’s Bonded and Triple Mash are a nod to our heritage with a touch of innovation and craftsmanship. These whiskeys are another opportunity for both our friends and new drinkers to explore and discover everything Jack Daniel’s has to offer.”

Bonded Tennessee Whiskey

Jack Daniel’s Bonded is Jack’s time-honored recipe of 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye. Business Wire describes it as a big, bold Tennessee Whiskey at 100 proof with layered notes of caramel, rich oak, and spice giving way to a pleasantly lingering finish. It finishes with hand-picked barrels with a deeper color, flavor, and aroma profile than Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7. These barrels give the spirit a darker, richer, and more oak-forward character.

Triple Mash Blended Straight Whiskey

Jack Daniel’s Triple Mash is a blend of three straight Bottled-In-Bond whiskeys – 60% Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, 20% Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, and 20% Jack Daniel’s American Malt. Each expression is formulated, aged, and bottled in Tennessee in the same distilling season, has to comply with the Bottled in Bond Act’s requirements, and is bottled at 100 proof. The Triple Mash is said to have pleasant notes of honey, malt, and soft oak leading to a long-lasting well-rounded finish.

Jack Daniel’s Bonded and Triple Mash will be available this month, with international markets later this year. It will initially be available in 700mL bottles for suggested retail prices of $29.99 and $32.99 respectively.

