James Harden Adds to Wine Line With J-HARDEN Prosecco

On Wednesday, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Accolade Wines announced an addition to the athlete’s J-HARDEN wine line: J-HARDEN Prosecco.

This is the third wine from J-HARDEN. The extra-dry Prosecco DOC joins California Cabernet Sauvignon and Red Blend in the J-HARDEN portfolio.

“This is an exciting time for wine and I love being a part of it. I’ve been eager to get my new Prosecco out there because I know people will love it,” Harden said in a news release. “It’s perfect to pop and party with for celebratory occasions – its energy and taste align perfectly with where we are trying to go with the J-HARDEN brand.”

Harden offers input on the taste, look and feel of each wine.

J-HARDEN Prosecco will sell for a suggested retail price of $16.99. It is available at Vivino starting Wednesday and will reach Total Wine April 1. Full retailer availability can be found at j-hardenwines.com.

“Like the J-HARDEN California Cabernet Sauvignon and Red Blend offerings, the Prosecco really distinguishes itself within the competitive landscape and disrupts the current Prosecco shelf lineup,” said Enrique Morgan, managing director of the Americas at Accolade Wines. “Now more than ever, wine lovers are looking for brands that they can relate to and are culturally relevant. We are thrilled that our partnership with James celebrates a unique mission to make good wine accessible to everyone.”

J-HARDEN launched in July 2022.

