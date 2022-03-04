Jameson Declares 2022 St. Patrick’s Day(s) a Double Holiday

The past two St. Patrick’s Days haven’t quite been the usual St. Patty’s experience for most of us. COVID-19 has thrown a serious damper over the day, and while we’re far from over the coronavirus hump, the number of cases continues to fall, making this St. Patrick’s Day look to be the most normal one we’ve had since 2019. To make up for the past two years, Jameson Irish Whiskey has declared 2022 St. Patrick’s Day to be St. Patrick’s Days. That’s right, plural. The world’s most popular Irish whiskey brand is extending the holiday to continue from March 17 to March 18.

Jameson fans may click here to sign up to agree to celebrate both St. Patrick’s Days this year. Signing up also will enter you for a chance to win two prizes:

$20.22 (because it’s 2022, get it?) sent to you on St. Patrick’s Day — St. Patrick’s Day I, that is. The eve of St. Patrick’s Day II, many* are calling it. In the news release, Jameson wrote that the $20.22 would be delivered by carrier pigeon. We were saddened upon examining the official terms and conditions to learn it will actually be sent via Venmo. Apparently, the carrier pigeon thing was a joke.

A full breakfast to fill you up on St. Patrick’s Day II — aka a $30 Uber Eats gift card.

Jameson will select 2,000 winners from the eligible entries received.

Jameson also has pledged $75,000 to the Restaurant Workers’ community Foundation, plus an additional $1 for everyone who signs up for both St. Patrick’s Days and a chance to win the prizes, up to $25,000.

Earlier this week, Jameson announced a multimillion-dollar St. Patrick’s Day campaign in the UK that includes parties, advertisements and a “pub pod takeover” of the London Eye.

Jameson is the go-to for many on St. Patrick’s Day. But due to supply-chain issues, some have found Jameson hard to come by. If you’re having a hard time locating Jameson — or just want to try something new — check out our list of the top five Irish whiskeys to replace Jameson with this St. Patrick’s Day.

*Just us?

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!