Jameson 21 Years Released to Celebrate Successful 2021

Irish whiskey giant Jameson is celebrating its successful 2021, which included Jameson 18 Years Bow Street being awarded a Platinum Medal at the 2021 Beverage Tasting Institute, by releasing a new, limited-edition whiskey.

Only 2,301 bottles of Jameson 21 Years will be released. Whiskey fans will virtually line up in an online ballot to purchase the release, which Jameson calls “incredibly rare” on its website. Successful entrants will be able to purchase a seven-hundred-milliliter bottle of the 21 Years for €310.00 (about $360).

Jameson 21 Years is a blend of rare pot still and single grain Irish whiskeys that were matured in a range of ex-bourbon and oloroso sherry seasoned casks at the Midleton Distillery for 18 years. After the initial maturation, these whiskeys were then blended and re-casked into freshly emptied ex-bourbon barrels for an additional three years.

After the maturation period was complete, the casks were blended with additional pot still whiskeys that matured for more than 21 years in first-fill oloroso sherry seasoned wine casks.

The final result is bottled at cask strength 57.2% ABV.

How to enter

Entry to the ballot will open Thursday and close Nov. 17. Those who would like to enter will be able to do so at this link starting Thursday at 2 p.m. Irish Standard Time (3:30 a.m. ET). Entry is free. Shipping of Jameson 21 Years will be available to the following countries: Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Switzerland, Singapore, China and Japan.

Successful entrants will be randomly selected out of all valid entries received. The selection will take place Nov. 18 in the presence of an independent observer. Successful entrants will be notified by email that day or soon after and must complete their purchase within 48 hours of being notified.

Jameson 21 Years Tasting Notes

Nose: Rich in wood spices with sweet notes of toffee and dairy fudge, while the dried fruits add extra layers of flavour with hints of dates and fig, all wonderfully in balance with the intensity of the pot still spices and floral grain notes.

Taste: Robust and complex with cinnamon and nutmeg spice to the fore accompanied by the oak’s soft tannins and silky nature of the pot still spirit. Dark berry fruits work in tandem with sweet vanilla and chocolate creating a medley of flavours intertwined with a sherry nuttiness and gentle touches of leather.

Finish: Lingering finish with the fruits slowly fading into the background, leaving the oak and spices have the final say.

