Jameson 'Anthology' Series Kicks Off With Pot Still Whiskey

Popular Irish whiskey brand Jameson announced Wednesday the launch of the Jameson Anthology series, a collection of limited-edition Irish whiskeys that celebrate discontinued whiskeys by reinventing them with modern techniques, according to Irish Whiskey Magazine.

The Jameson Anthology series begins with Jameson 15 Year Old Single Pot Still, the first release under the Jameson Remastered volume, which will feature variations of previous Jameson 15-year-olds. Jameson 15 Year Old Single Pot Still is a reinvention of a Jameson that was last produced in 2000 as a limited-edition offering.

This pot still whiskey serves as an homage to Jameson’s history by featuring a “significant contribution of sherry casks” and featuring packaging intended to appeal to the nostalgia of Jameson fans. The bottles are wrapped in newspaper, “with one side uncovering Jameson’s heritage and the other marking the present day and comes in recyclable honeycomb cardboard packaging.”

Bottled at 112.8 proof, Jameson 15 Year Old Single Pot Still comes in a 500-milliliter bottle and will retail at €300 ($335) with a limited quantity of 2,220 bottles available through two online ballots.

The first ballot will open to members of Barrel Club Midleton Distillery at 9 a.m. Irish Saving Time on April 4, and the second ballot will open to all other whiskey fans at 2 p.m. April 8. Shipping will commence at the end of April. To enter the ballots, head over to Jameson’s website.

“It’s been more than two decades since the last Jameson 15 Year Old was created and it has been a great opportunity to remaster this classic whiskey,” Master Distiller Kevin O’Gorman said. “For this limited-edition bottling, we seized the opportunity to combine the traditional single pot still style with the strong influence of the sherry casks, which was integral to historic whiskey production. We’re confident to have developed a contemporary iteration of Jameson 15 Year Old that pays tribute to the torch bearers who put Irish whiskey on the map, whilst nodding to the current generation of talented craftspeople at Midleton Distillery. We can’t wait for Jameson fans to sip, savour and enjoy it to the very last drop.”

The second volume will be Jameson Remixed, which will “explore and experiment with new tunes from Jameson for an altogether different take on the classic Irish icon,” according to a news release.

Jameson 15 Year Old Single Pot Still Tasting Notes

Nose: Rich nutty tones, dark berries and ripe orchard fruits mixed with sweet woodland spices. Underlying hints of oak combined with dried herbs and traditional pot still flavours, all wonderfully balanced and complex.

Taste: Robust and spicy with the pot still influences to the fore accompanied by the oak’s tannins alongside silky, textured layers of sweet dairy fudge and vanilla. Soft fruit notes of cherry are intertwined with fig and plum.

Finish: A rich and lasting finish with the duo of fruit and spices lingering before the toasted oak’s drying tannins have the last word.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!