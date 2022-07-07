Pro Golfer Shane Lowry Named Jameson Global Ambassador

Pernod Ricard-owned Irish whiskey brand Jameson has appointed Irish professional golfer Shane Lowry as a new global brand ambassador, The Spirits Business reported Thursday.

Jameson and Lowry agreed to a three-year ambassadorship, which will see Lowry promote the brand.

“When I sit back and think about it, I’m honored that a brand like Jameson wants to associate themselves with me and choose me as a brand ambassador,” Lowry told The Spirits Business. “I’m looking forward to the relationship and seeing what we can do together in the future. “I feel like myself and Jameson go hand in hand. Golf is a very global sport, I play all over the world, and everywhere you go you see the brand. They’re successful and ambitious and they’re Irish – and that’s also how I would describe myself, so it’s a good fit.”

Lowry, 35, won the 2019 Open Championship.

“I’m personally excited to learn about the brand going forward, with tastings and learning about the different whiskies; that for me is personally what I’m excited about,” Lowry said.

Lowry this week signed a fan’s bald head at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Limerick, Ireland.

“At Jameson, we pride ourselves on our partnerships and always look to work with likeminded people,” said Brendan Buckley, global marketing director at Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard. “Just like Shane’s swing, Jameson is famous for its smoothness. Some would say this could be our most perfect pairing yet and we look forward to supporting each other across a global and local stage for the coming three years.”

In January, pro golfer Max Homa signed a partnership with bourbon brand Elijah Craig.

