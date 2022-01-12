Jameson Orange Introduced to US | Whiskey Raiders

Jameson Irish Whiskey on Wednesday announced the release of Jameson Orange to the U.S. The new expression is made from triple-distilled Jameson Irish Whiskey imbued with natural orange flavor.

“Taste is at the heart of every sip of Jameson produced,” said Kevin O’Gorman, Master Distiller at Irish Distillers, in a news release. “Triple-distilled whiskey like ours involves a carefully crafted process, perfected since 1780. Jameson Orange builds on that craft and we are incredibly proud to share this exceptionally well-balanced Irish whiskey with both existing and new whiskey fans.”

This is Jameson’s second foray into flavored whiskeys, following the January 2020 release of Jameson Cold Brew.

Jameson Cold Brew and Jameson Orange are less strong than the standard Jameson Irish Whiskey; the typical Jameson is bottled at 80 proof, while the flavored editions come at 60 proof.

“The concept behind Jameson Orange was to create a product that would appeal to a growing audience of flavored spirits fans and curious whiskey drinkers, drawing on the quality and integrity of our award-winning triple-distilled Irish whiskey,” said Sona Bajaria, Vice President of Marketing, Jameson at Pernod Ricard USA. “Citrus flavor profiles, particularly orange, have high appeal amongst spirits drinkers1, making it a perfect profile to complement the smoothness of Jameson.”

Jameson alone is a classic, enjoyable Irish whiskey. Adding orange to that sounds … interesting. Mixing orange and whiskey flavors conjures an image of an Old Fashioned, but this is an Irish whiskey, not bourbon.

Jameson recommends pairing Jameson Orange with mixers such as lemon-lime soda or cranberry juice but notes it also can be enjoyed alone, neat or on the rocks.

Jameson Orange Tasting Notes

Nose: Exceptionally well-balanced aromas of zesty peel and juicy orange citrus fruits, with sweet whiskey undertones.

Taste: Delicate, smooth and full mouthfeel with distinctive notes of orange zest as well as spicy, nutty, sweet vanilla.

Finish: Clean finish with a sweet orange aftertaste.

