Jameson Releases Another Flavored Whiskey Specifically for the Old Fashioned | Whiskey Raiders

Jameson is getting into the flavored whiskey game with the newest Jameson Orange Whiskey.

The newest whiskey is an homage to the classic cocktail, the old fashioned. Typically, the old fashioned is made with whiskey, angostura bitters, and an orange peel for garnishing. Personally, I use orange angostura bitters, so the orange-flavored whiskey will be like skipping a step for me.

However, this new flavored whiskey is still up in the air as it is currently only available in the UK. Although their stout whiskey is one of the brand’s most beloved, so our hopes are high that the orange will follow suit.

The orange spirit will be available in the US sometime in 2022 and will retail for around $35. Another flavor to look out for is their upcoming Jameson Lime & Ginger, which will also hit stores soon.

