Jameson Single Pot Still Gets Revival | Whiskey Raiders

Jameson, the world’s biggest Irish whiskey brand, is bringing back Jameson Single Pot Still, which it hasn’t released since the 1960s, according to Master of Malt.

Bottled at 92 proof, Jameson Single Pot Still is available now on the Midleton Distillery website, priced at ¢60 ($59) per 700-milliliter bottle.

“While crafting this whiskey, the team at Midleton Distillery worked hard to find the exact balance and flavour profile for our finished product,” Kevin O’Gorman, master distiller at Irish Distillers, said, according to The Drinks Business. “We wanted to showcase the quintessential notes of the single pot still style by blending the familiar ex-Bourbon and ex-sherry casks before bringing a new dimension with the introduction of the virgin oak casks.”

Jameson first announced the release in March.

“Through some trial and error along the way, working with different prototypes and flavour combinations, we found the right balance for our Jameson Single Pot Still,” blender Deirdre O’Carroll said. “We have created a whiskey that is robust and spicy by single pot still’s nature, but also intriguingly complex and bearing the trademark Jameson smoothness. We couldn’t be more proud of the results.”

Jameson Single Pot Still Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Opens with wood-driven spices of cinnamon and nutmeg intertwined with rich toasted oak, sweet honeycomb and salted caramel. Zesty fruit notes linger in the background along with dairy fudge, butterscotch and vanilla while the pot still spices continue to build over time complementing the earthy woodland notes and ripe fruits.

Taste: Rich dark chocolate, spicy toffee and ground cinnamon with hints of freshly grated ginger and touches of orange peel. The combination of fresh and seasoned oak adds intricate and layered sweet and smoked-wood tones with delicate tannins, working in balance with the pot still’s silky texture.

Finish: The delicate fruits slowly fade leaving the spices and oak to linger until the very end.

