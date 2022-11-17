Jameson is Selling Holiday Trees Made From Whiskey Bottles

For the past few years, Jameson Irish Whiskey Company has built holiday trees made of its signature green bottles. For the first time this holiday season, Jameson is selling its holiday whiskey trees.

Standing at 3 feet tall and covered with lit Jameson Original green bottles, Jameson describes its Whiskey Table-Top Trees as “the perfect addition to holiday décor – and won’t leave pesky pine needles all over the floor.”

Each Jameson Whiskey Table-Top Tree comes with 19 empty Jameson Original bottles that slide into a pre-lit stand. Each tree purchase also comes with a bottle of Jameson Black Barrel for a limited-edition holiday bundle available.

“Holiday trees are often a festive symbol of seasonal gatherings that celebrate joyous times and a happy new year, and the Jameson Whiskey Table-Top Trees are our fun twist on this beloved tradition,” Kelly Suhr, senior brand director, Jameson Irish Whiskey, said in a news release. “As a brand that believes in bringing people together to spark those moments of connection this holiday season, we are giving consumers the opportunity to trade in tangled tree lights and instead invite friends and families to raise a glass this holiday with Jameson.”

Jameson Whiskey Table-Top Trees are available now from ReserveBar at a suggested retail price of $45.99.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!