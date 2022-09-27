TGI Fridays Gets Seasonal Menu Items C/ Jamie Foxx, BSB

Restaurant chain TGI Fridays on Tuesday announced that it is partnering with actor/singer Jamie Foxx and his flavored whiskey brand BSB Brown Sugar Bourbon to add limited-edition, seasonal items to its menu.

TGI Fridays created a new barbecue sauce named Foxx on the Roxx, which it says is inspired by the “smooth, slightly sweet flavors” of BSB. The new sauce will be featured on three menu items and paired with a new cocktail made with BSB.

“I’ve been going to TGI Fridays my whole life. I have so many great memories – from trips with my mom to celebrate special occasions as a kid to post-show celebrations with friends and family after my comedy shows when I was starting out – and to finally have the opportunity to create something for the Fridays menu and join the Fridays family with Brown Sugar Bourbon is remarkable,” Foxx said in a news release. “I hope everyone enjoys our cocktail and the Foxx on the Roxx sauce as much as I did creating them.”

TGI Fridays and BSB Brown Sugar Bourbon New Menu Items Descriptions From the chain

Fridays® Big Ribs: A full-rack of double-basted fall-off-the-bone tender pork ribs basted in the new Foxx on the Roxx BBQ sauce

Bucket of Bones: A shareable portion of Fridays Big Ribs and Traditional Wings smothered with Foxx on the Roxx BBQ sauce

Wings Roulette Platter: Mix and match three of TGI Fridays signature boneless or traditional wing flavors including the new Foxx on the Roxx BBQ and two additional sauces

Foxxy Mule: A mix of BSB, Monin Habanero Lime Syrup, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer, and a squeeze of lime

For a limited time, starting Oct. 4, TGI Fridays is offering patrons a half rack of ribs, six wings and fries for $19.99 exclusively when they order through Fridays.com.

The new food items at TGI Fridays sound solid, but we’re not sold that this cocktail is going to be a great one.

Foxx acquired BSB in March 2021 — much to our chagrin. BSB is mostly hated among whiskey fans because it calls itself a bourbon despite not being one. BSB’s 30% ABV and additives mean it cannot be defined as a bourbon. Brown Sugar Whiskey Liqueur just isn’t as catchy. Still, the acquisition by Foxx was, financially, a solid one, as BSB is fairly popular — just not among whiskey heads.

The Foxxy Mule sounds like the start of an intriguing cocktail, but the base being BSB is an issue. A good cocktail needs a strong spirit base, and 30%-ABV, sugary BSB is not that.

