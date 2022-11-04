Jennifer Lawrence, 'Hunger Games' Co-Stars used to 'Drink Whiskey and Get Stoned'

Jennifer Lawrence, star of the popular movie saga “The Hunger Games,” revealed in a profile with the New York Times published Wednesday that she and co-stars Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson used to get together to unwind with whiskey and weed after intense movie premieres.

“The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned,” Lawrence told the New York Times. “My mother-in-law’s going to love this. I don’t do it anymore, I’m a mom!”

Those red-carpet events likely were indeed intense and stressful given the immense popularity of the movies. In North America, “The Hunger Games” was the highest-grossing film ever to be released outside of the summer or holiday period. It also became the highest-grossing film worldwide in the history of production company Lionsgate — until its sequel, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” broke that record. The final two movies were no slouches, either; “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” was the fifth-highest-grossing movie of 2014. “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” was the lowest-grossing of the series but still ranked ninth among top-grossing movies in 2015.

“The Hunger Games” movies are adaptations of the hit book series written by Suzanne Collins. Lawrence portrayed protagonist Katniss Everdeen, While Hutcherson played Peeta Mellark and Hemsworth showed up as Gale Hawthorne.

Lawrence, 32, also reflected on the fact that “The Hunger Games” is already getting the prequel treatment, with “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” set to release next November.

“That makes me feel old as mold. I remember being 21 and thinking, ‘My God, one day they’ll redo and remake them. But I’ll be so old by then! I’ll be dead!'” said Lawrence, who was 20 years old in the first “Hunger Games” movie.

