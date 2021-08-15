Jim Beam Debuted its New Barreled & Boxed Service- But There’s a Catch | Whiskey Raiders

Jim Beam’s new Barreled & Boxed service is a membership program that delivers two very rare blended American Whiskeys to the doors of their members every three months.

“Every shipment comes with two limited editions of our most celebrated small-batch whiskeys, each backed by generations of Beam distilling know-how.” From the Barreled & Boxed website.

The first box sent members Little Book Chapter 1: The Easy (Limited Rebottling) and Little Book Chapter 5: The Invitation. Members paid $270 (plus tax) for the box, but the pricing will vary depending on the whiskey that is sent. However, expect to be charged around $200 per box.

The catch? Not everyone can take part in the membership. Currently, it is only available to residents of Kentucky or Washington D.C. only due to liquor laws. Hopefully, the subscription will expand delivery options soon.

