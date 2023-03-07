Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers Debut in 4 Flavors

On Tuesday, American whiskey brand Jim Beam announced the launch of a new line of canned, ready-to-drink products: Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers.

“We really want to lean in to the hospitality and welcoming Kentucky spirit with this line of light, refreshing drinks for relaxing on those warm, sunny afternoons when the light shines late in the day,” Heather Boyd, managing director of RTDs, North America for Beam Suntory, told Forbes. “We really took our inspiration from this, and we had a lot of fun developing this line.”

Launching with the help of Boston Beer Company, Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers contain 5% ABV and 120 calories. They launch in four flavors.

Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers Flavors and Descriptions Via Jim Beam

Strawberry Punch : Bright, lightly sweet strawberry punch with hints of mixed berry and bourbon.

: Bright, lightly sweet strawberry punch with hints of mixed berry and bourbon. Black Cherry Lemonade : Crisp sour lemonade balanced with sweet, fresh muddled cherry. A light bourbon taste lingers behind the initial flavors of lemonade and cherry.

: Crisp sour lemonade balanced with sweet, fresh muddled cherry. A light bourbon taste lingers behind the initial flavors of lemonade and cherry. Sweet Tea Lemonade : Bright, fresh, zesty lemonade and refreshing nostalgic sweet tea with a light bourbon taste.

: Bright, fresh, zesty lemonade and refreshing nostalgic sweet tea with a light bourbon taste. Citrus Punch: Fruity citrus punch with notes of mango, orange, grapefruit and lime for a sweet and refreshing taste complimented with light bourbon notes.

Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers can be purchased in 12-can variety packs for $16.99, single-flavor six-packs for $9.99 or single cans for $3.49 from Kroger, Walmart, Total Wine and Albertson’s. They’ll also be available to order from Drizly in select locations.

“The Ready-to-Drink market is ever-evolving, and we have found and landed in a territory that’s really rich for the brand, to carve out a white space,” Boyd said, per Forbes. “This is the space where people are looking for a refreshing drink that’s sessionable, but that is less sweet and with more flavor. It’s in between hard seltzers and more traditional RTDs.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram