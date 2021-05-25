Johnnie Blonde Whisky- A Surprising Taste of Sunshine | Whiskey Raiders

Johnnie Walker’s newest whisky is hitting shelves just in time for summer.

Johnnie Blonde Blended Scotch Whisky brings drinkers a “surprising taste of sunshine that will excite Scotch lovers and anyone looking for something new.” According to the prepared statement from Johnnie Walker. However, the newest whisky to join the Walker lineup will be exclusively available in Houston, Texas.

“One of the most diverse cities in the US. Full of culture, energy, and people seeking discovery through different experiences and exploration, Houston was the perfect destination to bring the lighter, brighter, and refreshing taste of Johnnie Blonde to for the first time.”

In support of the vibrant culture of Houston and to celebrate the introduction of their new whiskey in Texas, Johnnie Blonde is partnering with UP Art Studio. Together they are introducing the public art project as Big Walls Big Dreams Festival to the city of Houston.

Big Walls Big Dreams is a new form of public art that brings together local and national artists to paint large murals in Houston neighborhoods. The event was originally launched in Miami but has expanded its reach into the Texas city this year with an exciting lineup from May 14-23.

Johnnie Walker Whisky and Big Walls Big Dreams Festival

During the festival, Johnnie Blonde is teaming up with a local Texas artist, David Maldonado. Johnnie Walker and Maldonado will be revealing an exciting new collaboration in town – unveiling a fresh, new mural designed by the local artist whose work reflects the importance of culture, tradition, and storytelling. His designs are sure to bring that refreshing feeling you’d expect from Johnnie Walker.

You can grab Johnnie Blonde in Houston wherever fine spirits are sold, with a suggested retail price of $24.99 (750 ml/bottle, 40% ABV).

