 Johnnie Walker Whisky Brand’s Commitment To Celebrating & Enabling Firsts For Women | Whiskey Raiders
Article

Johnnie Walker Whisky Brand’s Commitment To Celebrating & Enabling Firsts For Women

Madison KoptaJun 23rd, 2021, 10:16 pm

In a world with a lot of injustice and inequality, it can be easy to get overwhelmed. Sometimes we need to take the time to celebrate those who are making strides in their communities.

In a prepared statement, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that Jane Walker, being a symbol of the Johnnie Walker brand’s commitment to progress in gender equality, will officially be the team’s founding and exclusive spirits partner.

Jane Walker Whisky

Angel City Football Club welcomes Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker as founding exclusive spirits partner, marking the Scotch Whisky brand’s commitment to celebrating & enabling firsts for women.

Not only will this be the first female football league in Los Angeles, but This partnership is also a first for Jane Walker in sports. It is the whisky brand’s ongoing commitment to exemplifying women who have pushed boundaries and blazed trails by achieving immense firsts in culture.

“Angel City is passionate about breaking down barriers and elevating women, and we are thrilled to welcome Jane Walker in this shared pursuit,” said Julie Uhrman, Founder and President of ACFC. “This announcement is only the beginning of many firsts for the team that we plan to celebrate together, and we can’t wait to bring this incredible partnership to life!”

Jane Walker and ACFC will also collaborate to re-allocate a portion of the value of their sponsorship to help create more opportunities for women to achieve their goals. Together with ACFC, Jane Walker will continue to support the women-owned business funding marketplace, IFundWomen. If you’re an entrepreneur looking for support, please apply at www.ifundwomen.com/JaneWalker.

