Johnnie Walker Whisky Brand’s Commitment To Celebrating & Enabling Firsts For Women | Whiskey Raiders

In a world with a lot of injustice and inequality, it can be easy to get overwhelmed. Sometimes we need to take the time to celebrate those who are making strides in their communities.

In a prepared statement, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that Jane Walker, being a symbol of the Johnnie Walker brand’s commitment to progress in gender equality, will officially be the team’s founding and exclusive spirits partner.

Not only will this be the first female football league in Los Angeles, but This partnership is also a first for Jane Walker in sports. It is the whisky brand’s ongoing commitment to exemplifying women who have pushed boundaries and blazed trails by achieving immense firsts in culture.

“Angel City is passionate about breaking down barriers and elevating women, and we are thrilled to welcome Jane Walker in this shared pursuit,” said Julie Uhrman, Founder and President of ACFC. “This announcement is only the beginning of many firsts for the team that we plan to celebrate together, and we can’t wait to bring this incredible partnership to life!”

Welcome ‘Angel City’. A new Los Angeles-based women’s football team is to launch in time for the 2022 National Women’s Soccer League season. And it’s backed by some BIG names 👀 👉 https://t.co/OMy86RD4oj pic.twitter.com/3nk6jeWgk5 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 22, 2020

Jane Walker and ACFC will also collaborate to re-allocate a portion of the value of their sponsorship to help create more opportunities for women to achieve their goals. Together with ACFC, Jane Walker will continue to support the women-owned business funding marketplace, IFundWomen. If you’re an entrepreneur looking for support, please apply at www.ifundwomen.com/JaneWalker .

