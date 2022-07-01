June 2022 New Whiskey Releases | Whiskey Raiders

This June was busy for the spirits industry with many notable new whiskey releases announced. The majority of the releases were scotch, which makes sense given Fèis Ìle (the Islay festival), was in full swing this month.

We’ve compiled a list of nine of the top whiskeys that were released in June 2022 that are still worth talking about.

2015-Year-Old Distillery Bladnoch Releases its Oldest Whisky Ever

Bladnoch released a 30-year-old single malt whisky aged in oloroso Sherry and Moscatel casks this month. The whisky is the oldest ever released by the distillery, which was founded in 1817.

This release was limited to only 950 bottles, each retailing for £1,000 ($1,227).

Cast of ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Debuts Four Walls Whiskey

An exciting release came this month after Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney, three of the stars from the hit TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” announced the release of their Irish whiskey brand, Four Walls Whiskey, which debuted with two expressions.

This release is also notable as 100% of the proceeds from the debut collection will be donated to the hospitality industry in Pennsylvania.

John Petrucci, Iron Smoke Distilling Unveil Rock the Barrel 2

John Petrucci, a Grammy Award-winning guitarist and Fairport, New York-based Iron Smoke Distillery are launching Rock the Barrel 2. This bourbon follows the release of the original Rock the Barrel Bourbon, which sold out less than 18 hours after its launch in 2021.

Macallan M Collection

The Macallan released three new whiskies, the 2022 editions of M and M Black, and the new M Copper, as a part of its new Macallan M Collection.

The M collection is a range of limited-edition single-malt whiskies that celebrate the brand’s “Six Pillars.” Each whisky in the series will correspond to a different pillar. M embodies Natural Colour, M Black embodies Mastery, and M Copper reflects the Curiously Small Spirit Stills, the copper stills used by The Macallan since it was founded in 1824.

Jameson 18 Year

While this is not technically a new release, Jameson’s 18-year expression is now made with an all-new recipe, boasting a significantly higher ABV.

The brand is giving the upscale whiskey’s proof a 12-point bump, moving the ABV from 40% to 46%, removing the need for chill-filtration and resulting in a whiskey with a richer mouthfeel and more depth of flavor.

The goal was to bump the proof up high enough to appeal to more experienced drinkers while maintaining a palatable profile for consumers new to whiskey.

‘Perfect for Summer’: Rock Island Mezcal Cask

Douglas Laing & Co. is an independent scotch whisky distilling, blending and bottling company that unveiled a new limited-edition bottling: Rock Island Mezcal Cask Finished Island Malt Scotch Whisky.

Limited to 1,500 bottles, the brand says this release will be “perfect for summer” and thus carries a vibrant green, blue and orange colorway complemented by gold foil detail.

The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 10

The GlenDronach Cask Strength series is highly-regarded among whiskey enthusiasts, and this month the GlenDronach added another scotch to the lineup.

Master Blender Rachel Barrie crafted the Cask Strength Highland Batch 10 single malt scotch whisky from Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks. It is bottled at 58.6% ABV and available across the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $99.99.

The Dalmore Adds to Principal Collection With 21 Year Old

The Dalmore released a limited-edition 21-year-old whisky to the brand’s Principal Collection. Dalmore 21 Year Old’s annual release was limited to 8,000 bottles, bottled at 43.8% ABV is available for £575 ($721).

This new expression is said to have tasting notes that include sweet licorice sticks, Black Forest fruits, roasted walnuts and thick marzipan.

The Dalmore commented on the bottle, saying: “Having been meticulously crafted and seasoned in the finest 30 years ‘Matusalem’ Oloroso Sherry casks, a spectrum of charm, elegance and refinement awaits you in every mouthful of this aged icon.”

Woodford Reserve Toasted Oak Oat Grain

Toasted Oak Oat Grain is the new limited-edition bottling and the latest addition to Woodford Reserve’s annual Distillery Series. Woodford Reserve’s Distillery Series was created to “push Woodford Reserve’s creative boundaries of whiskeys to the extreme,” according to the brand.

The Oat Grain Bourbon was bottled at 90.4 proof and is available in 375-milliliter bottles for a suggested retail price of $59.99.

Jura Distillery Cask Fèis Ìle 2022 Edition

In celebration of the annual Fèis Ìle (Islay festival), Jura Single Malt Whisky announced the launch of a limited-edition 14-Year-Old distillery-exclusive whisky. “We knew this was a special cask destined for great things,” Jura brand home manager Mark Bruce said.

The release was minimal, with only 700 bottles available to purchase exclusively from the distillery visitor center as of June 3, with a suggested retail price of £120 ($150).

