We Want This Whisky Advent Calendar Bad | Whiskey Raiders

For the eighth straight year, Kensington Wine Market in Calgary, Canada, is selling the ultimate holiday gift for the whisky lover in your life: A whisky advent calendar.

The KWM 2021 Whisky Calendar, “25 Days of Dram Fine Whisky,” is available for preorder (Note: you must be able to pick this item up at Kensington Wine Market in Calgary).

The calendar costs $435 and includes a separate 50-milliliter premium whisky for each of the first 24 days of December, a custom logo Glencairn glass and a 100-milliliter Scotch Malt Whisky Society whisky for Christmas Day.

Purchasers (or anyone!) are invited to follow along on the KWM blog beginning Dec. 1 for an introduction and discussion about each day’s whisky.

Last year, due to the rise of Zoom events that came with COVID-10, KWM held five Whisky Calendar Recap Tastings in December. This year, KWM is bringing the Zoom tastings back. They will be held Dec. 5, 10, 15 20 and 29. Each tasting session will cover the whiskies of the previous five days.

The whiskies in this year’s calendar include three KWM exclusive casks, a number of whiskies aged in their 20s, and more than a dozen distilleries and producers never before featured in a KWM advent calendar.

The KWM 2021 Whisky Advent Calendars should be ready to be picked up in early November. Pre-order your calendar here.

Another Kensington Wine Market gift made for a whisky enjoyer, this one less pricy than the calendar, is the Malt Whisky Yearbook 2022. Another annual release, this book features writeups on most single malt distilleries around the world with a focus on those in Scotland. It also comes with tasting notes and articles by whisky writers.

The following article topics are included in this year’s yearbook:

1. Back To the Future

2. What Is Whisky

3. Japanese Whisky Rules

4. Roasted Malt

5. The Trailblazers of Malt Whisky – innovators, entrepreneurs and risk-takers!

Unlike the calendar, the yearbook may be shipped — only within Canada, though.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!