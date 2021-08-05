Andy Beshear Fills His Own Bottle Of Whiskey In Heaven Hill First

@GovAndyBeshear helped us fill the first bottle at the all-new “You Do Bourbon” experience, and you can be next! Tickets to this interactive experience at the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience are now available. And as an added bonus, when “You Do Bourbon,” we’ll do a donation… pic.twitter.com/wuCKUMGeqB — Heaven Hill Distillery (@HeavenHill1935) August 4, 2021

The Democratic governor of Kentucky bottled Heaven Hill’s first bottle of bourbon from the distilleries “You Do Bourbon” experience.

Andy Beshear is a particularly interesting choice for the distillery to have debut their newest attraction considering the Kentucky Governor tends to be a divisive subject among citizens of the state. However, it is a statement that will bring the distillery lots of attention good or bad around the premiere of the “You Do Bourbon” attraction.

The goal of the new attraction at the distillery is to put the spotlight on the Kentucky native spirit. The biggest draw of the “You Do Bourbon” experience is that tourists can fill their own bottles with their favorite Heaven Hill Bourbon. For instance, this experience unlocks the first ever opportunity to bottle barrel proof Bernheim Wheat Whiskey – something that’s previously not existed. While Elijah Craig Barrel Proof has always existed in stores, fans of bourbon will no doubt take delight in filling their own.

As an added bonus Heaven Hill will donate $5 of every bottle to Bernheim Forest for six months up to $10,000 a cause worthy of using an attention-grabbing politician to promote.

