Kid Cudi Working On New Content In Whiskey Fueled Studio Session

Get ready. We’re about to get some clearly amazing music from Kid Cudi in the near future.

Gonna be up to about 3am. Its 11 now. Got my whiskey and my blunt and some tunes. Inspired — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) July 30, 2021

Kid Cudi is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor for those of you who are unfamiliar. The rapper is well known for numerous hits such as Day ‘N” Nite and a song from 2020 called Tequila Shots. Here’s to hoping the 2021 version will be all about the whiskey shots he’s presumably taking during this songwriting spree.

With a net worth of $16 million, I for one, am curious what whiskey is his drink of choice, and I am not alone there.



What’re you sippin on? — Dylan (@_dylanasherman) July 30, 2021

Fav brand of whiskey ??? — 💎SiinWop💎 (@siinwop) July 30, 2021

So far, no answers from The Chosen One himself, but many of his followers have guessed Blantons. One can only hope his next hit will tell us.

