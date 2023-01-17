Report: Kim Jong-un Drinking Heavily While in Midlife Crisis

Kim Jong-un, the supreme leader of North Korea, is struggling with a midlife crisis and is drinking heavily, The Telegraph reported.

According to The Telegraph (courtesy of The Drinks Business), Dr. Choi Jinwook, a Seoul, South Korea-based academic is claiming that Kim Jong-un, who turned 39 years old earlier this month, is drinking excessively and then crying.

“He is drinking fine spirits and wines like a fish,” Jinwook told The Telegraph. “I heard he is crying after drinking a lot. He is very lonely and under pressure.”

Per Jinwook, the issues appear to stem from a midlife crisis, as evidenced by the doctor’s statement that “the leader is facing fresh anxieties over his personal health and safety as he nears 40.”

Jinwook said the dictator’s doctors have advised him to cut back on his drinking and to exercise more frequently, and medics are worried about his heavy smoking and obesity.

In the past, Kim Jong-un has boasted about drinking 10 bottles of red wine in a single night.

