Exclusive: Kirin’s Fuji Whiskey Coming to These 12 States

In late August, Japan’s Kirin Brewery Company, a subsidiary of Kirin Holdings Company, announced that it would begin exporting its whiskey to the U.S. for the first time in September. In that announcement, Kirin said that its Fuji Single Grain Whiskey would come to 12 U.S. states.

Those states, Whiskey Raiders has learned, are Washington, California, Illinois, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Due to logistics issues and COVID-19-related delays in the U.S., Fuji will be rolled out beginning on the West Coast and will make its way to the East Coast, Kirin Holdings told Whiskey Raiders.

Fuji is bottled at 92 proof and has a suggested retail price of about $95 for a 700-milliliter bottle. Kirin’s Fuji Gotemba Distillery, which makes the whiskey, lies at the foot of Mount Fuji, the tallest mountain in Japan. The whiskey is made using Mount Fuji’s pure water.

To learn more about the history, label design and flavor profile of Fuji, check out this review from Kanpai Planet.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings is the 720th-largest company in the world, according to Forbes’ Global 2000 list. It acquired Four Roses Bourbon in 2002.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!